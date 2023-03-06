EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Monday, both Union and Columbia County agriculture producers had the opportunity to dispose of outdated and unused pesticides during a collection event at the South Arkansas Regional Airport.

The purpose of this collection is to promote a safer and cleaner environment by reducing the number of pesticides that could potentially contaminate drinking water, groundwater, streams, rivers and lakes across the state.

Many old pesticides cannot legally be used or disposed of through usual means, such as landfills, and producers are asked to bring these pesticides to these events for disposal. The pesticide collection event is free to everyone and is made available through funding from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture Abandoned Pesticide Trust Fund.

Officials say they are accepting outdated, discontinued or unwanted agricultural pesticides. These pesticides may include older products that are more toxic, such as arsenicals, DDT, silvex, heptachlor, dieldrin, lindane and toxaphene.

If you missed the event in El Dorado today, there will be other chances for South Arkansas producers to properly dispose of pesticides. The Abandoned Pesticide Disposal Collection will continue its spring schedule on Tuesday, March 7 from 8 AM to 1 PM at the Bradley County Fairgrounds and on Wednesday, March 8 at Highland Home Center’s parking lot.