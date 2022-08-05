WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 8:28 PM, West Monroe Police responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. During the investigation, officers learned that a 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by 34-year-old Travis Jenkins of Monroe, La. was traveling in the inside northbound lane on the 1400 block of Cypress Street.

A pedestrian was crossing the roadway and was struck by Jenkins’ vehicle. According to authorities, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Routine toxicology was collected and the results are pending. The pedestrian’s identity will not be released until proper identification is made to next-of-kin.

The crash remains under investigation.