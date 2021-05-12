Pastor Douzart, President of the Monroe/Ouachita NAACP holds press conference at Swanson Correctional Center

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Today, President of the Monroe/Ouachita Chapter of the NAACP Pastor Ambrose Douzart, held a press conference in the parking lot of the Swanson Correctional Center.

The press conference follows a recent escape of six inmates earlier this week.

Douzart addresses many issues including the continuous breakouts at the facility, safety of the officers that work at the facility, and what the administration is doing to keep their employees safe.

Douzart wants Swanson officials to consider finding a new location for Swanson although it has plans to rebuild on the current state property it is on now.

“Let’s sit at the table, of course the state owns that property, but look at an alternate location. Sit at the table. Involve the community. The NAACP is part of the community. We speak for the community. We have report, we have complaints. We have complaints on top of complaints.”

