EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–A long-standing Baptist church will be holding an installation service on Sunday to welcome its newest pastor, who happens to be the previous pastor’s son.

New Olive Branch Baptist Church opened its doors in 1914.

“The church has really grown in several areas not only spiritually but numerically and also we have evolved socially as people,” explains Larry Woods.

The church’s pastor Eugene Farley Senior passed away and now his son, Eugene Farley Junior, is stepping into that role.

“Knowing that he prepared me for this, is the part that brings comfort. I know that he would be proud,” explains Pastor Elect, Eugene Farley Junior.

“I have always had a feeling that the Lord would use me to serve in some type of pastoral ministry,” added Farley Jr.

An installation service will be held for Pastor Elect EJ Farley and First Lady Denisha Farley on Sunday, August 27, at 1 p.m. at New Olive Branch Baptist Church.