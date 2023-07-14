Rayville, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Early Friday afternoon a Columbia veteran was laid to rest, unfortunately he had no surviving family members to see in his final resting place, but his spirit was commemorated by others that understood his lifelong mission.

The American Veterans, Patriot Guard, and other motorcycle groups came out to escort James Fletcher thirty-eight miles and forty-three minutes from “Riser and Son Funeral Home” in Columbia to “Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery” in Rayville.

although many of the AmVets that showed up may not have known much about Fletcher, the act of fulfilling an unspoken brotherhood is worth just as much gratitude as he put in to fight for others in combat.

It’s an honor. I might only know his name, but I know the reason we’re doing this, and I know he served this great country just like us. We’re just honoring a brother and finishing his mission.” Thomas “Block” Aiken, AmVet

Family comes in many different forms and in this case, it was presented in the shape of people that gathered to send off a service brother in the best way possible.