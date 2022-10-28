CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 27, 2022, just after 5 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 126 at Cut Thru Road in Caldwell Parish, La. According to officials, the crash claimed the life of 66-year-old Robert Holden.

The investigation revealed that a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 28-year-old Logan Temple of Grayson, La., was driving south on Cut Thru Road when she made a wide left turn onto Louisiana Highway 126. At the same time, a 2002 GMC Yukon was traveling east on Louisiana Highway 126.

As the Chevrolet turn onto Louisiana Highway 126, the Yukon exited its lane to avoid hitting the Chevrolet and overturned. Holden, who was an unrestrained passenger in the Yukon, suffered fatal injuries when he was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Caldwell Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the Yukon, 54-year-old Tammy Perot, was also ejected from the vehicle. She was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.

A routine toxicology sample was submitted for analysis.