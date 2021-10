RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The River Road Water Works is issuing a partial boil advisory due to repairs being made to a water main.

This advisory is issued for customers located on HWY 183 between Mitchiner Road and Mcknight Road.

The partial boil advisory will remain in effect until it is rescinded.

If you are impacted by this partial boil advisory, you are urged to boil your water for at least one full minute before consuming it.