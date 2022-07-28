PARKERS CHAPEL, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The Parkers Chapel School District is implementing a new policy to help eliminate social media distractions and bullying.

High School Principal Doug Smith explained, “We are here to learn. We are limiting access to different avenues throughout the school day. It’s going to be more difficult for students to send in threats or to have anonymous messages sent out.”

The district posted a statement on its Facebook page, stating that as of July 18, 2022, no student cell phones, Bluetooth headphones or smartwatches will be used at the school during the school day.





High school student Natalie Hutchison feels that her phone was a safe place for her, especially to communicate directly with her parents. Hutchison said, “Me personally, I feel like now I will just have trouble focusing and I will struggle more than I already was.”

Many parents express their understanding of the policy and they hope it will crack down on outside distractions.

Lindsey Taylor, a parent of one child in the district, explained, “Kids having cell phones in the school, hearing rumors, and texting parents. I feel that causes more problems for the faculty at the school.”

With the new policy in effect, many may wonder how they can stay in contact with their child during school hours.

“Our office phone is always open for parents who want to call. I encourage parents to contact their children through email,” said Smith.

School officials say they made this decision based on all student’s best interests.

The district will start the 2022-2023 school year on Monday, August 22nd.