Parents attempt to recall Ouachita Parish School Board member

MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)–Recently a group of concerned parents has started a petition to recall Ouachita Parish School Board district member Scotty Waggoner. Parents involved in the recall say they feel that the community isn’t represented on the school board.

Parents of Ouachita parish school board students along with parent’s choice Louisiana are attempting to recall school board member Scotty Waggoner. Parents in the district feel that the school board’s compliance with the governor’s mask mandate is unconstitutional and a breach of student’s rights. Concerned parent Lance Weatherbie says he’s withdrawn his kids from school and that the school board should take a stand for their students.



Lance Weatherbie, “Well I personally have pulled my kids out of school and they are home-schooled right now, and what I’m doing is advocating for the parents that don’t have that opportunity. right now, these kids are being forced to wear these masks and these unconstitutional guidelines, the school board has an opportunity to do something and take a stand for freedom right now, and they’re not doing that. We need school board members that are going to be there and stand up for what’s right we need school board members who are going to advocate for the kids.”

School board member Scotty Waggoner says he isn’t a fan of mask either, but the school boards job is to educate and protect its students.



Scotty Waggoner, “The school board’s job is to protect all of the taxpayers and the school board and the safety of the children as a whole. as far as following the mandate I don’t like it no more than anyone else, but it’s the governors mandate, it just seems to have the school system, the public school system hung up.”

We will keep you updated with this story on air and online.