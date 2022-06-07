WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Across the nation, Americans have faced inflation issues like higher-than-average gas prices. Your Weather Station wanted to remind you about how you could win free gas. You can register at one of the Jim Taylor dealerships or on our website here for a chance to win a $50 gas card from us.

Just watch our 6 a.m. or 10 p.m. shows on NBC 10 or the 9 p.m. FOX 14 show to see if you won. If our anchors mentioned your name as the winner, all you must do is call the number on the screen before the end of the newscast to claim your prize.

According to AAA’s website, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, the national average of gas was $4.92. In Louisiana, the statewide average was $4.48. In Arkansas, the statewide average was $4.45.