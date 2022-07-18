LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Overnight storms in Arkansas have left thousands of customers without power Monday morning.

As of 11 a.m., PowerOutages.US reported that there are more than 7,000 Arkansans currently without power.

The majority of power outages are in central Arkansas.

