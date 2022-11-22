CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden, Ark., Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence on Progress Street Friday, November 15, 2022, around 9:45 PM. According to reports, the shooting was an apparent drive-by and came after officers completed a security check in the area.

Police were completing a security check at Walmart when they heard approximately 7 to 8 gunshots coming from the direction of Ivory Heights. When officers arrived at Ivory Heights, they heard an additional 6 to 8 shots and were then dispatched to a home on Progress Street.

The police report states that, on arrival, officers noticed shattered glass on the screen door and a small hole in the door which lead to another hole in the wall that was immediately left of the door. They saw a hole in the wall between the window and a bookshelf, one in the ceiling, and one in the far side of the room.

As authorities entered the hallway, the police noticed another hole that lead from the office area into the hallway. Authorities then discovered to find a bullet on the floor. According to the homeowner, they were sitting on the couch watching TV when 4 or 5 gunshots came from outside the home.

The owner went to the ground to take cover and said that no one was injured. The homeowner stated that he and his wife were the only people present at the home at the time, but that their grandson had been there only about an hour earlier.

The investigation is still ongoing.