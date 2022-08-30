LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — As of Tuesday, August 30, 2022, over 15 Arkansas pregnancy resource centers applied for a share of $1 million in state funding. Arkansas officials have mentioned they anticipate pregnancy centers and other nonprofit organizations will take on a larger role in helping mothers.

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the “trigger law” that was passed in 2019 did not take effect until June of 2022, clearing the way for states to ban abortion. The “trigger law” was initiated to ban abortions except when necessary to save the mother’s life. In March of 2022, the General Assembly set aside $1 million in rainy-day grant funds for pregnancy resource centers.

According to reports, the state closed applications for grant funding. The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration listed the following pregnancy resource centers and the amounts they applied for in the table below.

Pregnancy Resource

Centers Application Amount The Cradle, the Maternity Support $5,880 First Choice Pregnancy Resource Center of Hope $10,501 Hope of the Delta Center $32,225 Hannah Pregnancy Resource Center $39,510 Pregnancy Resource Center for Southwest Arkansas $39,954.71 Caring Hearts Pregnancy Center $39,960 Arkansas Baptist Children & Family Ministries $39,962.50 Open Arms Pregnancy Center $39,998 Heart to Heart Pregnancy and Family Care Center $40,000 St. Joseph’s Helpers of Pulaski County $40,000 New Beginnings Pregnancy Center $40,000 Changepoint Pregnancy Care & Parenting Center Inc. $40,000 PLUM Foundation $40,000 Hope Place Newport $40,000 Acts of Hope, Inc. $40,000 TruthWorks LLC $1,000,000

According to the Arkansas State Department of Health, there were 3,133 abortions in the state in 2021. With legal abortion meeting its end, the state has led to new discussions about maternal healthcare in Arkansas as it has the fourth-highest infant mortality rate in the nation.

On Monday, August 29, 2022, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced that it awarded $2 million to Arkansas’ maternal healthcare. According to reports, the funds will be divided evenly between the University of Arkansas and CHI St. Vincent to improve maternal care in rural communities.