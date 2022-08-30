LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — As of Tuesday, August 30, 2022, over 15 Arkansas pregnancy resource centers applied for a share of $1 million in state funding. Arkansas officials have mentioned they anticipate pregnancy centers and other nonprofit organizations will take on a larger role in helping mothers.
After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the “trigger law” that was passed in 2019 did not take effect until June of 2022, clearing the way for states to ban abortion. The “trigger law” was initiated to ban abortions except when necessary to save the mother’s life. In March of 2022, the General Assembly set aside $1 million in rainy-day grant funds for pregnancy resource centers.
According to reports, the state closed applications for grant funding. The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration listed the following pregnancy resource centers and the amounts they applied for in the table below.
|Pregnancy Resource
Centers
|Application Amount
|The Cradle, the Maternity Support
|$5,880
|First Choice Pregnancy Resource Center of Hope
|$10,501
|Hope of the Delta Center
|$32,225
|Hannah Pregnancy Resource Center
|$39,510
|Pregnancy Resource Center for Southwest Arkansas
|$39,954.71
|Caring Hearts Pregnancy Center
|$39,960
|Arkansas Baptist Children & Family Ministries
|$39,962.50
|Open Arms Pregnancy Center
|$39,998
|Heart to Heart Pregnancy and Family Care Center
|$40,000
|St. Joseph’s Helpers of Pulaski County
|$40,000
|New Beginnings Pregnancy Center
|$40,000
|Changepoint Pregnancy Care & Parenting Center Inc.
|$40,000
|PLUM Foundation
|$40,000
|Hope Place Newport
|$40,000
|Acts of Hope, Inc.
|$40,000
|TruthWorks LLC
|$1,000,000
According to the Arkansas State Department of Health, there were 3,133 abortions in the state in 2021. With legal abortion meeting its end, the state has led to new discussions about maternal healthcare in Arkansas as it has the fourth-highest infant mortality rate in the nation.
On Monday, August 29, 2022, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced that it awarded $2 million to Arkansas’ maternal healthcare. According to reports, the funds will be divided evenly between the University of Arkansas and CHI St. Vincent to improve maternal care in rural communities.