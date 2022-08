MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 21, 2022, from 10 AM to 7 PM, Ouachita Works will host a job and career expo at the Monroe Civic Center located at 401 Lea Joyner Memorial.

The event will have free admission. For more information, call 318-325-1961, email adam@nelaworks.org, and/or visit www.ouachitaworks.org.