UPDATE (11/30/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Officials have released more information about Infant Johnson who is wanted for Capital Murder by the Dallas Police Department. According to the Dallas Morning News, on June 29, 2022, Dallas Police were dispatched to the Northridge Court Apartments after a wellness check was requested by a concerned citizen.

Upon arrival, police discovered Jimena N. Sandoval and David Stewart deceased in their apartment. Officers went on to locate an 8-month-old and a 3-year-old child who were unharmed.

According to reports, someone called the police two days prior to report a physical altercation and gunshots at the apartment. On that day, officers arrived at the apartment and knocked on the door, leaving the premises after their knocks were unanswered.

Three people were seen arriving at the apartment and confronting Stewart on the night of June 26, 2022, on surveillance footage. A gunshot was fired and the three individuals forced their way into the apartment.

According to police, the trio left the premises; however, they returned several times throughout the night to steal belongings and the couple’s car. In August 2022, 19-year-old Quincy Edwards was arrested for two counts of Capital Murder, and his bond was set at $5,000,000.

According to Edwards, he admitted to entering the apartment and shooting Stewart. He also mentioned that one of the other suspects fired a shot.

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the second suspect, Infant Johnson, maybe in the Ouachita Parish area. He is described as a Black male standing five feet and 11 inches, and weighing approximately 150 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Johnson, you are urged to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200, Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-2274, or Dallas Police at 469-849-3757.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Marshals and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division are currently seeking out 24-year-old Infant Johnson. Johnson also goes by the name Joshua and is believed to be traveling with 21-year-old Yoanna Verona.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Johnson is wanted by the Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder. Johnson is believed to be armed and dangerous and has recently been in or may still be in the Monroe area.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Johnson, you are urged to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-2274.