Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s Office looking to reunite two firearms with their rightful owners

MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)–As the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s office arrested Dorian Harris, they recovered a large number of stolen items. The sheriff’s office is now looking to return those items to their rightful owners.

Dorian Harris has been arrested and charged with 19 counts of simple burglary and 1 count of vehicle theft. Cellphones, firearms, and more were found in the stolen vehicle. Two firearms from the vehicles have not been reported stolen and authorities believe the firearms were stolen from vehicles in the sylvan lakes subdivision. Residents are encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office if they have any information.

