Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s Office goes undercover to protect residents and gifts

MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)–The Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s department has begun their annual Santa Clause patrol. The department is urging residents to be mindful of their surroundings while Christmas shopping.



Deputies from the Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s Office SCAT team will wear plain clothes and patrol in unmarked vehicles. The deputies will patrol retail stores, parking lots, and more until the end of the holiday season. Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s office public information officer Glenn Springfield says the Santa Clause patrol has been proven to decrease crime in the parish.



Glenn Springfield, “We all know that there’s people out there that will hurt you, there’s people out there that will steal from you, and the best way to try to prevent that is to avoid giving them the opportunity to do it. We have been able to clear up some crimes maybe before they happen, it may be that you just check out somebody that hadn’t done anything, but they might have been thinking about it that may have decreased that crime, plus we make several arrests during the holiday season.”



