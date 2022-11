OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sherriff office, Metro Narcotics, and several local agencies conducted a warrant sweep. According to a release from Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s Office, the sweep resulted in 60 people being arrested on warrants for mostly narcotics charges.

More results will be released at an upcoming press conference on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 10:30 AM.