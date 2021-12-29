UPDATE: Runaway juvenile has been located safe

UPDATE: According to Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies, Bartley has been located safe.
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently attempting to locate a runaway juvenile.
15-year-old Lacey Bartley was last seen in the Swartz area on Tuesday December 28. She is a white female standing 5’0 and approximately 140 lbs with brown hair.
OPSO deputies believe that Lacey is possibly in the south Monroe area.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lacey Bartley are asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.