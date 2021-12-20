Missing Person Update: Jacob Jones has been located safely

UPDATE: Per a release from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jacob Jones has been located safely.

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)– The Ouachita Parish Sheriffs need the public’s assistance locating a missing teenager. Jacob Jones, 14 was last seen at Ouachita Parish High School on December 17, 2021. He is described as a Black male, 5’8″ tall and weighs 140 pounds.

When last seen, Jacob was wearing a white T-shirt with “Levi’s” written on the front, grey pants, red and black slippers and a red and black flannel robe. Authorities say he may be in the Tallulah or Vicksburg area.

Anyone with information as to the location of Jacob Jones is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.