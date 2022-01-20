Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate hit and run accident

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pedestrian hit and run that occurred on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at approximately 10:15 PM. According to the investigation, the incident took place on Standifier Avenue in South Monroe that left the scene heading East toward U.S. Highway 165.

The pedestrian is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. If anyone was in the area and witnessed the incident or have any information regarding the hit and run, please contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200 or Crimestoppers at 318-388-2274.