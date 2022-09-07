OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Fishing Tournament will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 6 AM. The event is free to the public and the tournament is open to all children ages 2 to 12 years old.

Participants may fish at any public or private waterway in Ouachita Parish, La. and participants do not need to report to the tournament headquarters before fishing. Participants are encouraged to bring their biggest fish (any species) to the weigh-in at the Ouachita Parish Public Rifle Range located at 357 Sheriff Richard Fewell Road in West Monroe, La. at 10 AM.

Awards for the Biggest Fish in each category and door prize winners will be announced at 11:30 AM. Participants do not have to catch a fish to be entered into the bike drawing but must check in at registration to be placed in the drawing. For more information, call 318-410-2415.