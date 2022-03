OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at approximately 1 AM on the 1600 block of Winnsboro Road. The victim of the shooting is not identified at this time and is receiving medical treatment.

Anyone with information in regards to the incident is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.