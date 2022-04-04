UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place at approximately 10:30 a.m., on Monday, April 4, 2022. One person was shot and was transported to a local hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Two people were taken in for questioning. The shooting is still under investigation.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — KTVE/KARD has heard reports about a possible shooting on North Charmingdale Drive. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responds to a possible shooting on North Charmingdale Drive on Monday, April 4, 2022.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responds to a possible shooting on North Charmingdale Drive on Monday, April 4, 2022.

We’ll keep you updated as we get more information.