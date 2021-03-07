Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office remembers fallen officer

Ouachita Parish, La– The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s office is honoring a fallen brother who died in the line of duty while assisting with an arrest.

Corporal J.R. Searcy was an 8 year veteran of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s office and was well respected in the community.

On March 4, 2010, Corporal Searcy volunteered to help a fellow deputy locate and arrest a suspect. During the arrest, the suspect pulled out a gun, fatally wounding Searcy.

To commemorate his service and memory, friends named a branch of the Ouachita Parish Public Library in his honor with a statue of him and his K-9 partner.