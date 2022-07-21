Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple fraud cases where the alleged suspects gained access to the victim’s retail store credit card account and purchased items online using the stolen account information. According to authorities, the items were then shipped to a local convenience store for pickup.

If you know any information on the identity of the people in the pictures above, contact deputies at 318-329-1200.