Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for a theft in a wheelchair

MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)–The Ouachita parish sheriff’s office is currently investigating several car burglaries that took place on November 21st. Authorities say that they believe the man that stole from the vehicles is pretending to be disable.

Authorities say a man described as light skinned and slightly tall allegedly stole items from 4 cars on Preston Loop Drive in Monroe. Surveillance footage shows the suspect rolling in the street. And moments later standing and walking down the same street. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s office says there has been 84 reports of car burglaries in the last three months. Major Larry Knight says locking your car door will help prevent burglaries.



Larry Knight,” If everyone would just secure their doors, secure their cars, when they go in for the night, don’t leave valuables in the car especially exposed in the car. it would help tremendously with this problem.”



If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.