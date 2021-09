MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are searching for a 16-year-old runaway juvenile.

Myranda Randal was last seen in the Tanglewood Subdivision in Monroe on September 21, 2021. She is described as a white female, 5′ 6″ tall, 140 lbs. She has brown eyes with black hair and wears glasses. A clothing description is not available.

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Myranda Randal is asked to contact Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)-329-1200.