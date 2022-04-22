UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies along with the East Carroll Sheriff’s Office have arrested the suspect of the shooting on Burg Jones Lane. Authorities arrested 23-year-old Jaundrick Tramon Luckett at his residence in Lake Providence, La. without incident.

The victim of the shooting is in serious, but stable condition.

UPDATE: OPSO reports they responded to a shooting on Friday, April 22, 2022 at the intersection of Burg Jones Lane in Monroe. When deputies arrived, they found a 29-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is in serious condition.

Authorities say the events leading up to the shooting are still being investigated by the OPSO Investigative Unit. The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time.

The report also indicates due to the location and the time of the incident, they believe several people witnessed the shooting. OPSO is asking anyone with information regarding this case to call them at 318-329-1200.

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, a shooting investigation is underway. The shooting happened on Friday morning around 6:30 a.m. No further details are available at this time but, we are following this story and will keep you updated with the latest.