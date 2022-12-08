OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has started conducting its annual “Santa Claus Patrol.” Deputies will wear plain clothes and drive unmarked vehicles to frequent retail stores and parking lots busy with holiday shoppers.

According to a release from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department, the SCAT (Special Crimes Apprehension Team) team deputies will also enter stores and watch for suspicious activity, such as shoplifters, robbers, and other criminal activity. The patrol is underway and will continue through the Christmas and New Year holidays.