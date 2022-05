OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported drowning in the Ouachita River at the Prairion Recreation Area on Saturday, May 21, 2022, around 5:00 p.m.

Authorities began to search for the victim, however, as of Sunday, May 22, 2022, around 5:35 p.m., they have not found the victim.

Deputies and agents reported they are continuing their search. The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.