Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators looking for missing woman

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)– The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently looking for Latonya Allen, 45, who was last seen at her mother’s home on July 24, 2021.

Allen is described as a Black female, 5’7″ tall and weighs 190 lbs. She was known to have been driving a white Chevrolet pickup truck around that date.

Authorities say no further description is available on the vehicle and anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Allen is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.

