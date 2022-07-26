Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During the month of July, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated multiple vehicle burglary investigations that occurred on Highway 139, Finks Hideaway Road, and Holiday Road areas in Northeast Ouachita Parish. According to deputies, they arrested multiple people during the investigation.

Kevion Mushatt and Anthony Minor were booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center for three counts of Vehicle Burglary, stemming from the burglaries on Lincoln Road. Arrest warrants were issued for Mushatt and Minor charging them for their alleged involvement in the vehicle burglaries in the Finks Hideaway Road and Holiday Drive area.

Mushatt and Minor were placed in Green Oaks Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

According to authorities, vehicles were unlocked and valuables were left in them, including firearms and debit cards. Deputies remind the public to remove valuables, especially firearms and debit cards from unattended vehicles and lock vehicle doors.