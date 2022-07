Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish SHeriff’s Office is currently investigating a recent burglary at the Kuntry Korner in Calhoun, La. According to deputies, the two suspects forced entry through the store’s front door, stealing several cigarette cartons.

Photo courtesy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

If anyone has information on the incident, call the sheriff’s office at 318-329-1200.