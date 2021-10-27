Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies are searching for suspects in the September 28th West Monroe’s Walgreens Pharmacy theft

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies are searching for three suspects in the West Monroe’s Walgreens Pharmacy theft that took place on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. The suspects were able to scam cashiers for several hundred dollars worth of Visa Gift Cards. The suspects are possibly traveling in a red Chrysler PT Cruiser or Chevrolet HHR.

If anyone has any information of the whereabouts or identification of the suspects, contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.