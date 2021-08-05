Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s are currently looking for a runaway juvenile

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department say they are currently searching for a runaway juvenile, Symeon Garth, 16.

Garth is described to be a Black male, 5’3″ tall and weighing 170 lbs.. A clothing description as to what he was wearing when he was last seen is not available at this time, according to police.

Symeon Garth

Garth was last seen August 4, 2021 at his residence in Richwood.

Note from OPSO:

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Symeon Garth is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200