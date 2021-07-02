Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell to be inducted into Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame 2021

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections Secretary, Louisiana State Penitentiary Warden and the Louisiana State Penitentiary Museum Foundation have announced the 2021 inductees to the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame.

According to a press release, our very own Sheriff Jay Russell of Ouachita Parish made the honorable list of highly-distinguished individuals.

Sheriff Russell will be honored on Friday, August 6, 2021 at the Louisiana State Penitentiary Museum which is home to the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame in West Feliciana Parish.

The ceremony is open to the public. For tickets and information, contact the Louisiana State Penitentiary Museum at 225-655-2592, or by emailing Rolanda Robinson at rolandarobinson@angolamuseum.org