Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies start their annual Santa Claus Patrol

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department SCAT team has begun the annual Santa Claus Patrol. The Patrol involves members of the unit wearing plain clothes and driving unmarked vehicles to frequent retail stores and parking lots that are busy with holiday shoppers.

Deputies will patrol the parking lots of the retail outlets and enter the stores and move along with customers, watching for suspicious activity, such as potential shoplifters, robbers and other criminal activity. The special patrol is now underway and continues through the Christmas-New Year’s Holiday Season.