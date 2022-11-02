Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 2, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a gold SUV traveling on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. crossing the center yellow line. The vehicle then made a turn onto Walnut Street and crossed another center line.

Deputies went on to initiate a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, 62-year-old Maston Walker of Houston, Texas. According to authorities, Walker allegedly appeared to be overly nervous and was advised to exit the vehicle.

After deputies received verbal consent to search the vehicle, they discovered methamphetamine and over 30 tablets of Xanax tablets. Walker allegedly took ownership of the narcotics.

He was arrested and charged with Improper Lane Use and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.