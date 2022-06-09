OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Schools released information about its free summer feeding program.

People 18-years-old and under can visit any of the nine locations to eat. The program is dine-in only. It started on June 1 and continues through July 22, 2022, and people can visit on Monday through Friday, according to the flyer. Breakfast starts at 7:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m., and lunch is from 10:45 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

The following Ouachita Parish Schools are summer feeding program sites:

Calhoun Middle. Jack Hayes Elementary. Lenwil Elementary. Richwood Middle. Riverbend Elementary. Shady Grove Elementary. Swartz Lower Elementary. Swayze Elementary. Woodlawn Elementary.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Schools Facebook

Adult meals are available for purchase at $5 and employees $3. For questions about the program, call the Child Nutrition Program at 398-1990.