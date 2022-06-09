OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Schools released information about its free summer feeding program.
People 18-years-old and under can visit any of the nine locations to eat. The program is dine-in only. It started on June 1 and continues through July 22, 2022, and people can visit on Monday through Friday, according to the flyer. Breakfast starts at 7:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m., and lunch is from 10:45 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
The following Ouachita Parish Schools are summer feeding program sites:
- Calhoun Middle.
- Jack Hayes Elementary.
- Lenwil Elementary.
- Richwood Middle.
- Riverbend Elementary.
- Shady Grove Elementary.
- Swartz Lower Elementary.
- Swayze Elementary.
- Woodlawn Elementary.
Adult meals are available for purchase at $5 and employees $3. For questions about the program, call the Child Nutrition Program at 398-1990.