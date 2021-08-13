Ouachita Parish School board reopens virtual learning option for the 2021-2022 school year

MONROE,La-(KTVE/KARD) The Ouachita Parish School Board has recently decided to reopen their option for online learning.

Students attending Ouachita Parish Schools now have the option of learning virtually this year.



Ouachita Parish personnel director Todd Guice says that students applying for virtual learning must have a medical condition and meet the requirements for their grade.

Todd Guice “We’re asking them that once they get into the virtual program that they maintain an 80 average to stay in for long haul, and then to be in attendance, and attendance is being on camera, being in the sessions not being off camera, not having the camera off.”

Mr. Guice says that the school board decided to reopen their virtual learning program due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in the area. Although students now have the option of learning virtually the school board would rather see students face to face.

Todd Guice “Hopefully the numbers go down and we can return these kids back to face-to-face instruction. we feel like kids learn better that way, our teachers teach better that way and it’s the best place for them to be.”

Applications for online learning are available at the Ouachita Parish School Board’s office building. They are due no later than Tuesday August 17th at noon.