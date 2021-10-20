Ouachita Parish School board plans to not require mask in class depending on statewide mask mandate being extended

WEST MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)–The Ouachita Parish School Board is deciding to not require students to wear mask depending on the governor’s decision to extend the mask mandate, parents have voiced their concerns about the mandate, but how do residents in the community feel about the mask?



The statewide mask mandate is set to end Wednesday October 27th. If Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards decides not to extend the mask mandate, mask will not be required indoors throughout the state. West Monroe citizen Monyea Williams says that he’s vaccinated and that wearing a mask isn’t a top priority for him.

Monyea Williams, “I’m vaccinated so it’s not that big of a deal for me to wear a mask, but also my immune system is healthy as I’m a 21 year old male ,and I do take vitamins and things like that so I don’t feel like I’m at a big enough risk to wear a mask all the time.”



Manager of “2 Dudes Brew and Que” Shelley Owen says she thinks putting an end to the mask mandate will benefit both students and teachers.



Shelley Owen, “”I think it would be really good, I can’t even imagine what the teachers are having to go through even with little kids having to wear the mask. I don’t think it’s really good for the kids just because their breathing in their own carbon monoxide. they’re breathing everything in and it’s not really doing any good for their system.”



We will keep you updated with this story on air and online.