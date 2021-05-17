Ouachita Parish Public Library recovering from malware attack

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)– On April 21, 2021, the Ouachita Parish Public Library became the target of a malware attack.

The Ouachita Parish Public Library’s Information Technology Department noticed suspicious activity, but were able to intercept that activity in enough time so that no information was lost and before any patrons data was compromised.

“At this time, we can confirm the attack has caused no encryption or loss of data on the Library’s servers. The security and confidentiality of all data is a top priority for us,” said Library Director Robin Toms.

Communications Coordinator of the Ouachita Parish Public Library Danielle Tolbird says, the IT Department “literally unplugged the server from the wall” immediately after detecting suspicious activity as a response to the attack and to follow containment protocols.

According to a press release, the library notified local, state and federal agencies of the attack to request assistance in the investigation and mitigation of the security incident.

As they continue to actively manage the incident, officials say the phone lines are down and the facility is currently without access to the internet; so some public services may be delayed.

Tolbird says they expect things to be back up and running as normal by June 1, 2021.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this might cause to our patrons and underline the need to be extra vigilant in the current circumstances to minimize any potential damage,” Toms said.