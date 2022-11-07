WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The Ouachita Parish Police Jury is having their meeting tonight, and one of the things on their agenda is a proposition to vote on a new property tax that would be voted on in a special election in March.

This property tax will replace the current.75 millage tax that is for the health unit and animal shelter with 1.75 millages. 5 of that will be used to pay for the construction of the new animal shelter, and after the construction is paid for, the tax will go down to 1.25 mills.

Kelci McIntyre is a citizen of Ouachita Parish, and she told us how she feels about a property tax increase. “I could go both ways because I do believe that the inflation of prices and everything right now is tough and we’re already paying for a lot of things. But at the same time, the animal shelter does need attention due to all the animals, you know, dog attacks. Constant puppies come in. “It would be good to have a better shelter and a bigger shelter for those dogs to go to.”

McIntyre also told us if she would be for or against it if it was on the ballot in March. “I would be for the property tax because I think the benefits for the community outweigh the disadvantages of it.”