UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, they were informed of a suspicious vehicle on Ouachita Parish High School’s campus at approximately 10:20 AM. Deputies advised they were informed that individuals possessed what appeared to be some type of firearm in their vehicle.

The school was immediately placed on lockdown. Deputies thoroughly searched the campus, but neither the vehicle nor the individuals were found at the school. Authorities are continuing their search for the vehicle as the investigation continues.

According deputies, the lockdown has been lifted. As always, we will keep you updated as we receive more information.

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) According to Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ouachita Parish High School is currently on lockdown. The lockdown is due to a suspicious vehicle on campus.

As always, we will keep you updated as we received more information.