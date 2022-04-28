WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Louisiana State Police Troop F Master Trooper Javier Leija, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, around 11:45 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 34 south of Louisiana Highway 840-1.

This crash claimed the life of 68-year-old Paula Roye of West Monroe.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Roye was driving south on Louisiana Highway 34, in a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee. At the same time, a 2021 Peterbilt (loaded log truck) was traveling south, in front of the Jeep. For reasons still under investigation, the Jeep struck the rear of the Peterbilt’s trailer.

Roye was restrained but sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ouachita Parish Coroner. The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured. According to Leija, troopers did not suspect impairment to be a factor. However, authorities submitted routine toxicology samples for analysis.

Although the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, troopers would like to remind the public that inattentive and distracted driving is dangerous and is a leading cause of crashes in our state. According to troopers, it is important for motorists to pay attention to what is going on outside of the vehicle they are driving and to get plenty of rest in order to remain alert.

In 2022, Troop F has investigated nine fatal crashes, which have resulted in 10 fatalities.