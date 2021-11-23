Ouachita Parish crash claims the life of West Monroe man

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 23, 2021, shortly before 6 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 143 near Wall Williams Road. The crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Ronald Williams Jr.

The investigation revealed a 2019 GMC Yukon, driven by 33-year-old Audrey Ewing, was traveling southbound on Louisiana Highway 143 when Williams was walking north in the southbound travel lane. Ewing was unable to react in time and struck Williams.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene and toxicology samples were obtained for analysis. Ewing did not suffer any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.