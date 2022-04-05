MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at approximately 6:18 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 15 north of Louisiana Highway 841. The crash claimed the life of 21-year-old Brandon Lewis.

During the investigation, troopers discovered Lewis was traveling south on Louisiana Highway 15 in a 2013 Ford F-150. Lewis then exited the roadway, striking a utility box and a tree.

Lewis, who was restrained, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology samples were submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.