OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office has announced that their deputy, Parker Cox, has passed away due to a fatal accident that occurred on September 17, 2022. Deputy Cox started with the sheriff’s office in 2016 as a jailer and earned several roles in the community as a School Resource Officer and Patrol Deputy.

Deputy Cox is survived by his wife and their four children. The Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office is requesting donations to support Cox’s family during this time.

To donate, visit here. Cash donations can be taken to the sheriff’s office located at 109 Goodgame Southwest in Camden, Ark.