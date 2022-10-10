CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a fundraiser in honor of Parker Cox, an Ouachita County deputy who passed away due to a fatal accident in September. The fundraiser will be taking place on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 10:30 AM-2:00 PM at the Sheriff’s Office. The department will be selling $10 barbecue plates from The Flaming Pig, and the proceeds will be benefitting Deputy Cox’s family.